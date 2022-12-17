Scattered showers expected Saturday night

The Weather Authority expects a mixed bag this weekend with a few showers on Saturday, but more sunshine heading into Sunday.

Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies, a couple of showers, and temperatures in the 60s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Otherwise, expect lots of clouds with increasing rain chances heading into tonight.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it starts off dry on Monday. However, a disturbance will bring scattered storms to the area on Tuesday, with weather staying unsettled Wednesday into Thursday.

A strong cold front will move through the area on Friday. Ahead of it, scattered showers will impact the area. Behind it, coldest air of the year arrives just in time for Christmas weekend. Highs will crash down into the 60s, and at night we could see lows into the 30s and 40s! Burrrr!!