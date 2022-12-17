Crash sends car off Caloosahatchee Bridge, one person taken to the hospital

The Fort Myers Police Department says one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash sent a car off the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Saturday.

Police say only one car was involved in the crash. The person in the car who crashed into the river was rescued and taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released by Fort Myers police.

Police say they don’t know what caused the car to leave the bridge.

The police department says the Caloosahatchee Bridge will remain closed for an unknown amount of time as a result.