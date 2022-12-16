Truck filled with 1,300 gallons of oil flipped in Lee County, spilling everything

A truck carrying more than 1,300 gallons of cooking oil flipped, sending the driver and passenger flying out of the front of the truck.

As can be seen from the video, the truck was going reasonably fast before it tipped over, spilling everything out of the back.

The accident happened at Buckingham Road approaching Gunnery Road in Lee County.

Then you can see people trying to get away from the truck as fast as possible.

the 22-year-old driver and his 33-year-old passenger are alive after being tossed from the truck.

Neither of the two men was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

FHP said when they hit the curve in the road, the driver lost control and ended up flipping the truck.

The driver could face charges and will be on the hook for the clean-up efforts of getting 1,300 gallons of cooking oil off the road.