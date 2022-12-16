Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples

Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples

A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi.

Noodles owners, brothers Matt and Seth Berman, sold their longtime restaurant business in September to Joseph Sutherland and Leo Hertzog, Sutherland’s retired father-in-law. The new owners tried to keep their plans under wraps during renovations. Still, the big cat was out of the bag when new carpets with the lion head logo and the Giuseppe and the Lion name were recently unfurled at entrances to the restaurant.

