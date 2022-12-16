Shuttle driver brings and sings Christmas spirit to RSW

Christmas cheer for travelers when a shuttle driver at Southwest Florida International Airport started singing festive songs while driving passengers.

“I love to play my music, so I love to sing a lot,” Carlos Vazquez, the RSW bus driver, said.

Always in the Christmas spirit, Vazquez tries to ensure customers have as easy a time at the airport as possible.

“It’s more of a joyous time, like around Christmas and holiday time,” Vazquez said. “For some, it’s stressful around the holiday. But as long as I show them a little more Christmas spirit, I get them a little more hyped and excited.”

Watch the full report above.