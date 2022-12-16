North Port High School student arrested after social media threat

A North Port High School student was arrested after posting a threat against the school on social media Thursday night.
According to the North Port Police Department, detectives investigated social media comments from the student about planning to harm students on campus. While the student claimed they made the comments in jest, NPPD arrested the student out of an abundance of caution.
The school sent the following message to families:
“Good Morning, Bobcat families,
“This is Principal Shannon Fusco with a message about a threat to the school which
posted last night on social media. The student was known to us, and after very swift action by the by the North Port Police Department, an arrest was made.
“It is vitally important that you remind your students that we and our community take all threats seriously. The consequences this person may face are many. We expect every student to be safe.
“There can be life-altering outcomes when someone threatens the safety of our students and staff. This is the second arrest this month for a similar action, and we thank our North Port and Sarasota County Schools Police Departments for their presence and hard work. Here at school we teach our students every day about good citizenship, the consequences ( both positive and negative) of their actions, and when you see something, say
something. Thank you for partnering with us to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. Please continue to make this a priority. Our students need to know that we are all here for them: to guide and to support.”