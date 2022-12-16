Last-minute Christmas present ideas

There are fewer than 10 days until Christmas. If you haven’t crossed everyone off your list yet, here are a few last-minute gift-giving ideas to ensure all your recipients get covered this year.

Gift cards are always an option, but think about something that might last a little longer—like one month of a subscription service. Spotify Family, which gives multiple people an account, is $16 per month. A Disney Plus trio premium bundle is $19 per month, and it includes ESPN and Hulu without ads.

Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet’s personal finance expert, recommends getting your loved one an experience or tapping into your own skills.

“You can give them something based on what you are able to do or your own skills; maybe you can offer to make dinner for someone or babysit for their kids,” Palmer said. “Or maybe you know how to make a website, and it’s not something they can do easily, or you have photography skills—basically, whatever it is that you’re good at, you can offer that as a gift.”

If you don’t know what they want, don’t give clutter. Make sure they can eat it or throw it away; think perishable.

Subscription boxes work well, too. For the makeup lover, try Ipsy or Birchbox. If they have a dog, give Barkbox a try.