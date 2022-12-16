Adam Soules found guilty of murdering Fort Myers Beach librarian

A man accused of killing a Fort Myers Beach librarian has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Adam Soules was charged with stabbing Dr. Leroy Hommerding to death on the steps of the Fort Myers Beach Public Library nearly four years ago.

According to Soules’ confession, the murder was pre-meditated. Lee County deputies said Soules told them he wanted to kill Hommerding for some time, because he felt Hommerding had disrespected him.

The arrest report says Soules told deputies that once he saw Hommerding opening up the Fort Myers Beach Library, he saw his opportunity to kill the librarian.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.