Friday ends workweek with highs in the 70s, isolated rain

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. It will feel noticeably drier. Boaters will have bad conditions on the water: Choppy bays and 2- to 5-foot Gulf wave heights are expected.

A spot shower or two will be possible Friday morning. These rain chances will increase after lunchtime, with isolated rain showers forming across Southwest Florida. Severe weather is not expected. The radar should be clear by late Friday night.

More thunderstorms are in Saturday’s forecast. Following a dry end to the weekend, another round of storms is expected on Tuesday.