Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Fort Myers Beach

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 16, 2022 9:35 AM EST
Updated: December 16, 2022 10:50 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Fort Myers Beach, Friday, December 16, 2022. Credit: WINK News
FORT MYERS BEACH

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach.

DeSantis was joined by Speaker of the House Paul Renne, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie at the Yucatan Beach Stand, located at 250 Old San Carlos Blvd. They discussed recent issues with temporary housing after Hurricane Ian and DeSantis signed bills passed by the Florida Legislature regarding homeowner insurance.

Watch below or click here.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media