Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach.

DeSantis was joined by Speaker of the House Paul Renne, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie at the Yucatan Beach Stand, located at 250 Old San Carlos Blvd. They discussed recent issues with temporary housing after Hurricane Ian and DeSantis signed bills passed by the Florida Legislature regarding homeowner insurance.

