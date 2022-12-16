Florida Governor DeSantis tired of waiting on FEMA

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he’s tired of waiting on FEMA during a Friday press conference on Fort Myers Beach.

DeSantis told the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management to move forward with placing trailers for hurricane victims.

His main point was that people need a place to live, and they need it now.

DeSantis feels that some of the red tape keeping trailers away needs to quickly be cut through.

“Up until this point, Kevin has been waiting for FEMA to waive restrictions on the placement of travel trailers in certain flood zone areas. That slowed down the ability to get travel trailers to folks who need it on their own property,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I’m directing Kevin Guthrie not to wait on FEMA and to start placing those trailers on properties immediately,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said there’s a low risk of flooding in the areas of concern during the dry season.

Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida division of emergency management, seemed to agree.

“I said, sir, we could do it. I don’t know if we’re gonna get reimbursed, but he says I don’t care. We’re going to get it done. So we’re gonna get it done,” Guthrie said.

The idea is welcomed news to Bill Beveridge.

Beveridge’s Englewood mobile home was destroyed during Ian and is still waiting on a FEMA trailer.

“Would like to stay here and see it be able to be rebuilt,” Beveridge said.

WINK News caught up with Beveridge on Friday night.

Beveridge was told two weeks before Hurricane Ian he had six months to live.

Beveridge wants to be absolutely sure Colleen, his wife, is settled before anything happens to him.

“We knew we needed it yesterday. We’re living out of our laundry room and a shed, basically. So we’ve been trying to get it for quite a while now,” Beveridge said. “And every time we turn around, it seems like it’s not one thing. It’s another.”

Beveridge’s property was measured for a trailer more than two weeks ago.

“This property has been in my family for 50 years. So it means a lot to me to be able to stay in this property,” Beveridge said.

Gutherie said anyone needing a trailer should register for one.

Click here to be taken to the website to register for a trailer.

DeSantis also announced two bills at the press conference aimed at supporting disaster relief and helping stabilize Florida’s property insurance market.