Florida commuters to get toll relief in 2023

Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times a month. DeSantis said it ensures Floridians, not tourists, will benefit from the rebate program.

“Tourists are still going to pay the same,” DeSantis said. “We want our folks that are working every day to be able to benefit.”

He estimated the rebates would cost the state $500 million next year. Commuters are expected to save an average of almost $400 over the year.

The bill approving them was passed Wednesday during a special session held to address property insurance issues and a property tax rebate for people whose homes were left uninhabitable after Hurricane Ian.