Watch: Truck crashes, spills 1,300 gallons of cooking oil on Buckingham Road

LEE COUNTY
Florida Highway Patrol says a truck full of cooking oil crashed on Buckingham Road in Lee County on Thursday.
Troopers say the two people in the truck weren’t wearing seatbelts during the crash just before 10 a.m. but only had minor injuries.
Video of the crash shows the truck roll after failing to navigate a curve west of Gunnery Road, breaking open the container on the back, and spilling 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
You can watch the video from FHP below:
Truck overturned on Buckingham Road today, spilling over 1300 gallons of cooking oil!
Minor injuries, could of been much worse, being no one was wearing seatbelts‼️Buckle Up Florida! @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/u0RGvqH7AL
— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) December 15, 2022
