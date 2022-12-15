Watch: Truck crashes, spills 1,300 gallons of cooking oil on Buckingham Road

Florida Highway Patrol says a truck full of cooking oil crashed on Buckingham Road in Lee County on Thursday.

Troopers say the two people in the truck weren’t wearing seatbelts during the crash just before 10 a.m. but only had minor injuries.

Video of the crash shows the truck roll after failing to navigate a curve west of Gunnery Road, breaking open the container on the back, and spilling 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.

You can watch the video from FHP below: