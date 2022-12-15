Rotonda community finding the positives in the long recovery process

The Rotonda community is staying positive as they continue to work through the recovery process after Hurricane Ian.

“This was originally a door right here,” said Roger Snyder, of Rotonda.

This was not Snyder’s first rodeo. He and this entire neighborhood have been around the block before, especially regarding storms.

They know how to stay ready, so Snyder had his roof re-tarped Thursday morning in preparation for Thursday’s storms.

“Yeah, they told us last night that they were coming first thing this morning because they knew that the wind was coming,” Snyder said.

Two other Rotonda residents who are expecting a new roof on their house sometime next week feel safe right now unless, “Unless a real tornado would really come.”

Hurricane Nicole added salt to the wounds Hurricane Ian left behind in the area. Lina Decrecenzo still had a hole in her roof from Ian when Nicole hit, but now, her roof is all fixed up. Just in time for whatever a storm brings her way.

Although she still doesn’t quite know what to do with the two docks that Hurricane Ian threw in her backyard.

“They’ll be there probably until next year,” said Decrecenzo.

The Rotonda community does have something to celebrate, though. Their front yards are finally empty of storm debris. The community wanted to thank the hardworking responders with the county and state who made that possible.