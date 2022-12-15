Rock mine plans expansion off Alico Road, Wild Blue residents express concerns

A rock mining company wants the Lee County government to rezone 204 acres of land, the equivalent of about 154 football fields, and expand a rock mine that has been operating for more than 30 years off Alico Road.

The agricultural land has Florida Gulf Coast University’s Innovation Lab to the west, Southwest Florida International Airport to the north, the county’s Green Meadow water treatment facility just to the northeast, a preserved natural water flow-way to the east, and Alico Road and the 1,100-home Wild Blue community to the south.

CEMEX presented its request to Lee County Hearing Examiner Amanda Rivera during a public hearing Wednesday in downtown Fort Myers by using expert testimony in land-use law, environmental science, stormwater management, geology, transportation and blasting. These experts combined for more than 200 years of experience and made their presentations over nearly three hours.

