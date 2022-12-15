Man seriously injured by alligator near pond in Sanibel

A man working in Sanibel was seriously injured Thursday morning by an alligator in a pond.

According to the City of Sanibel, the Sanibel Police Department received a 911 call just after 11 a.m. about an adult man who an alligator had bitten in a pond adjacent to Bailey’s General Store at 2477 Periwinkle Way. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been using the pond to wash his hands the alligator bit him. The victim was able to free himself and call 911, while people at the scene were able to apply a tourniquet until medical assistance arrived.

The man sustained a serious injury to his right forearm and was transported to an area hospital for treatment by Lee County EMS.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is at the scene with a trapper to capture the alligator.