Cape Coral collects almost 2M cubic yards of debris

CAPE CORAL
Solid Waste Manager Terry Schweitzer provided updates on debris collection and reimbursement costs in Cape Coral, announcing the city has collected 1.9 million cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Ian.
Of the total amount of debris, 413,165 cubic yards are construction and demolition, and 1,515,000 cubic yards is vegetation.
