Brightshore Village development receives final approval from county commission

The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of the Brightshore Village project on Tuesday. The development in eastern Collier County, led by Barron Collier Cos., allows for 2,000 housing units with a minimum of 106,000 square feet of retail and office space on the almost 700-acre property just northwest of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.

In addition, 170 units will be affordable housing, which the developer can put on-site or at an alternate proximate location.

