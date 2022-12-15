Cold front brings rain, storms for Thursday afternoon

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s under increasing cloud cover. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This will make for a warm, muggy afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

This front will bring rain and storms to Southwest Florida beginning Thursday afternoon. It will approach our northwesternmost counties first before traveling to the southeast in the late afternoon and evening. There is a chance for severe weather with these storms.

A slight (2/5) severe weather outlook is in place for portions of Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Highlands counties. A marginal (1/5) outlook impacts every other county in our viewing area. Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary hazard with this system. Additionally, a low-end tornado threat will exist, primarily for Lee, Charlotte, Highlands and DeSoto counties.

The cold front will completely push through Southwest Florida by Thursday night. It will usher in cooler temperatures Friday and make our humidity feel much lower than before.