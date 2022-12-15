$5M Ritz-Carlton Residences sales center opens in Estero

The sales center for the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero is now open. The $5 million building is just to sell homes for the future.

When you want to talk about luxury, we’re talking about $2.8 million for a ground-floor suite and up to $15.1 million for a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero.

The CEO of the developer, London Bay, explains why he was willing to spend that kind of money to showcase the future. You can watch that in the video above.

