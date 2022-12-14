Picking Christmas presents for your pickiest pals

Reporter:Andryanna Sheppard
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 14, 2022 3:04 PM EST
FORT MYERS

Christmas is less than two weeks away. And if you’re struggling to get the perfect present for a picky pal, here are a few ways to think outside the box and save this season.

You’ve made your holiday gift and budget list, you’ve checked it twice, and you’ve crossed off everyone’s name—except one. The one who buys everything they want and need themselves. We all have that person in our lives. What to get them?

NerdWallet’s personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer says now is the time to get creative.

“For example, maybe they would love an old-fashioned map of their neighborhood or something,” Palmer said. “I think scrolling through Etsy can give you all sorts of quirky ideas like that.”

If your creativity isn’t flowing, you can always donate to a charity in their name or get them a gift card. If you choose the charitable option, make sure it’s a charity that fits one of their passions. For example, if they love animals, donate to a shelter.

