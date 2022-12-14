Oasis High School students gather thousands of books for Hector Caferatta Elementary

It is the season of giving and, as it turns out, reading.

Students with the National English Honor Society at Oasis High School gathered about 2,000 books, with donations coming from all four schools in the Oasis school system.

The books are going to the Hector Caferatta Elementary School, which lost everything in Hurricane Ian.

The students even organized the books in the shape of a Christmas tree.

“It’s overwhelming, honestly, because people in the Cape, everybody has been affected by Hurricane Ian. So the fact that they were able to forget about their own troubles for a few minutes and help somebody else who is really in dire need. It’s overwhelming, and it fills my heart with joy,” said Janet Omundesen, an Oasis High School teacher.

The school will hang onto the books until after the holiday to give teachers at Hector Caferatta time to move into their new space. Once that’s done, they will hand over the books to resupply the classrooms.