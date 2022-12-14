Motorcycle pulled from pond off Luckett Rd after crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY
A motorcycle was pulled from a pond Wednesday morning near Luckett Road and I-75 in Lee County, where a crash occurred earlier.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a dive team were seen at the removal of the motorcycle at around 10:30 a.m.
A crash on Luckett Road near this spot led to a traffic backup on southbound I-75 for hours. Crime tape was seen at a nearby gas station.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.