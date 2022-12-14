Motorcycle pulled from pond off Luckett Rd after crash in Lee County

A motorcycle was pulled from a pond Wednesday morning near Luckett Road and I-75 in Lee County, where a crash occurred earlier.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a dive team were seen at the removal of the motorcycle at around 10:30 a.m.

A crash on Luckett Road near this spot led to a traffic backup on southbound I-75 for hours. Crime tape was seen at a nearby gas station.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.