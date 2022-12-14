Mostly sunny skies and slightly stronger winds

High temperatures will stretch into the mid to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. No rain is in the forecast. Our southerly winds will drive humid air from the Gulf of Mexico into Southwest Florida, making our “feels like” temperatures reach the upper 80s.
Our winds will be breezy at times. Wind gusts may exceed 20mph in many locations, beginning around lunchtime.
