Mark Sievers’ lawyers file for rehearing in death sentence appeal

Mark Sievers, convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife, filed through his lawyers for a rehearing in appealing his death sentence.

According to the filing, Sievers’ defense argues that the Florida Supreme Court “overlooked or misapprehended points of law and fact in affirming Mr. Sievers’ case.”

In November, the court rejected Mark Sievers’ appeal of his first-degree murder conviction and corresponding death sentence, as well as his conviction for conspiracy to commit murder.