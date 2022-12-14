Kids in Lee County pick out gifts for themselves and their parents

Kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County got a Christmas surprise on Wednesday. They got to meet Santa and learn the true meaning of Christmas.

This Christmas party for the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County was paid for by GL Homes, and they did something for these kids that hadn’t been done before.

“What person would they think of most they would want to give to but their parents? So, it’s a really exciting time for them, be able to pick out a gift for their parents and then a great surprise for the parents, too,” said Dianna Betancourt, with GL Homes.

Not only did each child have multiple gifts purchased for them from their Christmas wishlists, but each child had the opportunity to pick out gifts for their own parents or loved ones and have them gift-wrapped.

“This is for my mom, and this is for my dad. He loves Batman,” said one child showing off the gifts he chose.

The kids are just as excited to surprise their loved ones as they are for their own presents.

“I’ll just be so happy to see the smile on his face,” said Santeon, who attends the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County.

“I feel like all parents should be blessed because they bless you,” said Treasure, who attends the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County.

The kids learning the value of giving rather than just receiving was music to parents’ ears.

“That’s a great feeling for them because now my daughter now not only gets to share with us at home, she also gets to share the type of love she gets from me with everybody else here,” said Terria Cody.

You could see the excitement of these kids having gifts for their parents. When the parents showed up, WINK News watched as the kids ran up to them and begged them to open their gifts. The parents said that they would be waiting for Christmas to open them.