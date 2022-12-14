Fort Myers man receives 2 life sentences for child molestation

A Fort Myers man was given two life sentences Wednesday after being found guilty of child molestation.

Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, was sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age and sentenced to life in prison for lewd or lascivious molestation. Jackson was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for lewd or lascivious conduct and ordered to pay statutory fees and fines. He was sentenced as a prison releasee re-offender and habitual felony offender.

Jackson’s sentences are to be served concurrently. He was given 364 days of credit time served for resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

Jackson was found guilty in September following a trial in Lee County. The crime came to light in July 2021 when the child victim told a relative about being sexually assaulted by Jackson. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated, leading to Jackson’s arrest.