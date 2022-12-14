Fire destroys house on King Road in North Fort Myers; man still missing

North Fort Myers firefighters spent hours Wednesday morning battling a fire that destroyed a house and may have trapped someone inside.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen as crews responded to the house fire on King Road. The fire broke out shortly after midnight and the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

According to the North Fort Myers Fire Department, a generator likely caused the fire in the 2,500-square-foot home. Two men were inside at the time of the fire; one is outside, but it is believed the second may still be inside the structure, which is a total loss.

“People are still without power,” said Christi Kulwicki with the North Fort Myers Fire Department. “I’m not sure what this exact situation is. [Generators] need to be outside, they need to be cooled off when filled up, nothing flammable around the generator. I mean, you still have to remember the hurricane is over, yes, a lot of people have power restored, but many are still suffering and they still are using generators and such, and it’s imperative they use safety while using these devices.”

The state fire marshal is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.