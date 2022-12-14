Estero hosts public information meetings for rezoning of Miromar Design Center, Gulf Coast Driving Range

Two public information meetings were held Tuesday for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center and 19 acres on the Gulf Coast Driving Range property at Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting.

The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as Miromar Square a commercial planned development, in 2007 but is requesting a rezone to allow the use of office spaces.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.