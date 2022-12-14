Collier County Commissioners discuss repeal of 60-day rent increase ordinance

In October, the Collier County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance requiring landlords to give tenants 60-day written notice upon increasing their yearly rental rate by more than 5%. Landlords could face a fine of up to $500 if they fail to give their tenants the proper notice.

Now, the ordinance is up for repeal upon request by newly elected Commissioner Chris Hall. Also appointed Tuesday as the commissioner liaison for the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Hall said the ordinance involves too much government overreach.

