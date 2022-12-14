Applications re-opened for Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program

The applications for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program have been re-opened until Thursday.

The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans that are intended to ‘bridge the gap’ between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer-term recovery funding such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.

Loans are available up to $50,000 per eligible applicant.

If you are looking to apply for one of these small business loans before the program closes again on December 15, you can learn more about how by clicking here.