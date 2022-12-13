Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA
Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda.
Solstice, a new retreat resort and event space, opens in Punta Gorda on Jan. 5 on property formerly occupied by Cabana Joes vacation rentals.
