Santa Claus is collecting letters in SWFL

Santa Claus has a lot of preparing to do ahead of Christmas, including regularly collecting letters that kids are writing to him.

So, be sure to mail your child’s letter to any San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District Fire Station by Dec. 15.

SCPFD has made special arrangements with Saint Nick, making their fire stations drop-off sites for letters to Santa.

Bring your kids to drop off their letters in Santa’s mailbox located at any of the places listed below.

Station 51 at 8013 Sanibel Blvd.

Station 52 at 16901 Island Park Rd.

Station 53 at 19591 Ben Hill Griffin Pkwy.

Station 54 at 16900 Oriole Rd.

Include your child’s name and address on each letter, no postage is required, and SCPFD will ensure each child receives a personalized letter from Santa.