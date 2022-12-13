Pedestrian killed on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning by a car on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Corolla traveling east in the right lane of Pine Ridge Road, approaching I-75, around 1:45 a.m. A 58-year-old man from Naples was walking in the eastbound travel lanes of Pine Ridge Road when the car struck him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.