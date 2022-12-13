Lee County man accused of using the bathroom while burglarizing home

Lee County deputies went to Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach for a burglary in progress on Dec. 10.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner’s door went from locked to unlocked and back to locked again, triggering an alert to his phone.

Footage from the Ring Doorbell showed a man covering his face with a towel and trying to get into the house.

The homeowner went to his home and confronted Richard Miller Jr. (64) in the living room.

Miller Jr. began running toward the homeowner.

In self-defense, the homeowner made a quick decision and struck Miller Jr. in the face.

Miller Jr. tried to run from the scene, and the homeowner struck him again.

Deputies detained Miller Jr. at the scene, and after investigating, Miller Jr. rummaged through cabinets and used a bathroom inside the home.

Miller Jr. was arrested for burglary of an occupied dwelling during a state of emergency and is in custody.