Fort Myers K-9 foils 2 suspects’ attempted catalytic converter theft

Two men were arrested while trying to steal catalytic converters Monday night after one was caught by a Fort Myers K-9 named Gunny.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Geanny Acosta, 41, and Placeres Garlobosa, 45, were arrested after a call came in at around 10:30 p.m. about two men committing a burglary at Alligator Towing & Recovery, located 4871 Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.

Officer Matthew Schulze and his K-9 partner Gunny arrived and searched the area for the suspects. Gunny found and catch one of the men hiding between vehicles. The other man was located nearby and surrendered to officers.

Acosta and Garlobosa both admitted to being on the property to steal catalytic converters. They face charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting officers.