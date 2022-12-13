Dr. Kamala Patton out as Collier County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli becomes Interim Superintendent

Dr. Kamala Patton, the Collier County Superintendent of Schools, is officially out.

After a unanimous vote from the school board Tuesday night, Dr. Patton has been released from her duties a bit earlier than anticipated.

There was a bit of confusion about how exactly her departure was first brought up.

Nevertheless, superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton made one thing clear; she wants to go out on a positive note.

The meeting began with many parents upset at the idea of Dr. Patton being ‘pushed out’, with many making it known during the public comments section.

“This piece of paper I read this evening tells me that you’ve already made the decision; that deal is done,” a Collier County Public School parent said.

Kelly Lichter, the Board Chair, insisted this be a positive transition.

Lichter went so far as to say she wished Patton nothing but the best.

Patton had similar sentiments, saying that however, the idea came about, she supported the school board’s decision to go in a new direction.

She said there are a lot of other opportunities she’s excited to pursue and is proud of everything she and the board have accomplished together.

After officially voting on Dr. Patton’s departure, the board elected the current CCPS deputy superintendent, Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, to take on the role of interim superintendent.

They will celebrate in Dr. Patton’s honor sometime in January.