Deputies looking for man seen lurking outside Villas jewelry store

Published: December 13, 2022 11:14 AM EST
A man seen lurking outside a jewelry store in Villas and shutting off its power, Dec. 3, 2022. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
VILLAS

Deputies are looking for a man seen lurking outside a Villas jewelry store and shutting off its power.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen in security video lurking around Bradley’s Fine Jewelers at 14261 S. Tamiami Trail on Dec. 3. After employees left for the night, he turned off the power to the business.

LCSO says the man could be connected with other similar crimes in Central Florida over the last two months using the same tactics. Anyone with information can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

