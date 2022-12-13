Coast Guard: New Jersey sailboat disappears en route to Florida

A sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida with two men on it has gone missing, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday. The search is on for the two men last seen in North Carolina.

The Coast Guard is actively searching for 64-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso.

They say no one has been in touch with the two men since Dec. 3.

#Breaking The @USCG is searching for and overdue 30-ft Catalina #sailboat, named Atrevida II, with 2 ppl aboard, Kevin Hyde (64yo) and Joe DiTommasso (76 yo).

If you have any info call the USCG AtlanticArea CommCen at 757-398-6700.#SearchandRescue pic.twitter.com/JY1K45ixWg — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) December 12, 2022

The two were traveling from Cape May to Florida.

The Coast Guard says they were last seen in the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina.

No one has made contact with them for over a week.

Both Hyde and DiTommasso were aboard the Atrevida II.

The 30-foot sailboat registered in New Jersey had a bluish-purple hull and white structure and sails.

Multiple C130s and a Coast Guard Cutter are searching day and night.

The Coast Guard says it’s a massive area to cover. They’re hoping someone will recognize the boat.

To do that, the Coast Guard is spreading the word on social media and telling other boaters to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Coast Guard at 757-398-6700.