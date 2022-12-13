A dry Tuesday featuring partly cloudy skies

High temperatures will reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will initially be out of the northeast before shifting out of the east as the day progresses, reaching 5 to 10 mph. We will remain dry throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will eventually return on Thursday.

These storms are due to a cold front moving through the area. This will drop our temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees over the weekend. Some locations could wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday morning.