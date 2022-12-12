The Great White Grill sports bar to reopen in January on Sanibel

A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present.

Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island.

On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the region’s coastal areas, Nader wrote a Facebook post saying his Pittsburgh sports-themed bar would be closed for a couple of days.

More than two months later, it’s still closed because of the category 4 storm damage. But Nader’s renovations are nearing completion, and he’s targeting to reopen on at least a takeout-only basis in early January.

