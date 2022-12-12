Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alligator Alley

A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Alligator Alley.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Pembroke Pines was traveling east in the right lane of Alligator Alley near mile marker 68 just before 3 p.m. He attempted to change into the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned onto its side. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the right shoulder of the road.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.