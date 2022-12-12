Liquivida Wellness Center provides IV therapy in North Naples 

Angela Campbell became more aware of where she was with her health when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That’s when she started doing IV therapy in her hometown of Pittsburgh while becoming more familiar with the world of preventative medicine.

Campbell worked in the medical field with Frank Washenitz for a decade before opening a Liquivida Wellness Center franchise in North Naples. Fort Lauderdale-based Liquivida aims to be a one-stop-shop for many wellness needs with a range of services from botox to hormone replacement.

