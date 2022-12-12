Free taxi service, Hook-A-Ride helping some Lee County residents

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: December 12, 2022 7:21 PM EST
Hook-A-Ride giving rides to some in Lee County. CREDIT: WINK News
LEE COUNTY

Matlacha Hookers provides a free taxi service called Hook-A-Ride, taking residents from Bokeelia and St. James City to grocery stores, doctor’s offices, FEMA tents, and other critical stops.

The service is offered between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to residents in Pine Island and Matlacha with proof of ID.

To schedule a taxi, call (239)-213-8702.

You can advise the driver which location you’ll be at and coordinate a time by calling the day before your ride.

Click here to find out the locations and more information about Hook-A-Ride.

