Free taxi service, Hook-A-Ride helping some Lee County residents

LEE COUNTY
Matlacha Hookers provides a free taxi service called Hook-A-Ride, taking residents from Bokeelia and St. James City to grocery stores, doctor’s offices, FEMA tents, and other critical stops.
The service is offered between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to residents in Pine Island and Matlacha with proof of ID.
To schedule a taxi, call (239)-213-8702.
You can advise the driver which location you’ll be at and coordinate a time by calling the day before your ride.
