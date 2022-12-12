Foggy Monday morning with a beautiful afternoon

Reporter:KC Sherman
Published: December 12, 2022 6:11 AM EST
Updated: December 12, 2022 9:17 AM EST

 

After a foggy start to Monday, we’ll be treated to another seasonable afternoon of weather with plenty of sunshine. Look for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Quiet weather persists through Wednesday with a warming trend set to run into the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs will be back in the mid-80s.

The warm-up comes ahead of a cold front set to move through Thursday evening into Friday morning. This will bring us a good shot at some needed rain ahead of the front, with rainfall totals of a quarter to a half an inch anticipated.

Behind the front, humidity and temperatures will drop Friday as cool, dry air moves back in. Highs will be back into the low to mid-70s for Friday and the weekend, with lows in the low to mid-50s Saturday and Sunday morning.

