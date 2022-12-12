FHP is looking for driver that killed a biker in Golden Gate

A car slammed into the back of a bike, sending the man riding it off and killing him immediately in Golden Gate over the weekend.

WINK News learned Monday afternoon that troopers have recovered the 2021 Toyota Camry that hit the bike.

But, Florida Highway Patrol won’t answer who was driving the car when he hit the biker.

On Friday night, crash investigators said the Camry driver was headed north on 41st Street Southwest in Golden Gate and hit a 45-year-old biker.

The driver kept going while the victim, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, died of his injuries.

WINK News spoke with Angel Herrera, a man who rents out apartments on the street where the crash happened for the past 30 years.

“They (drivers) have killed a lot of people in here in 30 years. Yes… The mailbox and they broke all the mailboxes too. We need to do something here in this area… you know what I mean? It’s the same thing on the other street my brother lives there a lot of people drive too fast. I can’t believe it,” Herrera said.

Herrera got emotional because he said drivers go 50 to 60 mph in the 25 mph zone all of the time.

“When they killed him … Oh my God…the wife was in the laundry,” Herrera said.

Herrera noted the victim’s phone was ringing, and it was discovered that’s because his wife was trying to reach him.

Someone answered the victim’s phone and told her what happened.

The victim’s wife rushed to the scene but wasn’t in time.

And if something’s not done about this, more people will die.

If you have any information about the Toyota Camry driver, give Florida Highway Patrol or SWFL CrimeStoppers a call.