FEMA holding disaster assistance town hall meetings in Charlotte County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding two town hall meetings in Charlotte County this week.

The meetings will provide residents with information about disaster assistance, critical needs, and SBA loans while also allowing residents to ask questions about that assistance.

FEMA is holding the first Charlotte County town hall on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Peace River Baptist Church at 478 Berry St. in Punta Gorda.

The second town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Fellowship Church at 140 Rotonda Blvd. in Englewood.

For more Hurricane Ian information, you can call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.