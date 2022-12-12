Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims

Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction.

Ian’s landfall was a day people like Scott Dobbs can’t ever forget.

“I’ve seen people with no roofs, I’ve seen people with no cars, I’ve seen people lost everything, and debris everywhere, boats piled up on top of marinas; people lost everything,” Dobbs said. “My small donation to this community can help get someone back on their feet? That’s wonderful; that’s a great feeling.”

Dozens of guitars, clothing worn by band members and posters signed by bands like Slipknot, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch and Bring Me the Horizon were up for auction at Not-So-Silent Night. Every dollar will go towards those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Leslie Deslis with Collaboratory, a Fort Myers nonprofit, also helped with the auction. She says it’s crucial for people to help their neighbors if they can.

“The need is really significant; there are so many folks that lost their homes, that lost their belongings, they lost treasured places in the community, so it’s really going to take all of us coming together and working together to help them get back to a place they can really thrive in our community,” Deslis said.

People at the event said they were glad a local bar allowed others to help those in the community who needed it the most.