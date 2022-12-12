Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performs at the Rockin’ on the River concert

The Rockin’ on the River concert series ends after featuring four free concerts, all at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

Monday’s concert was pushed back following Hurricane Ian, but Big Bad Voodoo Daddy ended the series with a bang.

People rocked along the river all night in downtown Fort Myers.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy played Christmas music and had the giant crowd dancing and singing all night long.

WINK News spoke to David O’Shea, who explained he came because he never got to go to Woodstock, and this was the next best thing.

Dan and Linda Danlinger told WINK News she saw Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 40 years ago, and she was so excited to see him again.

“Everybody else was coming, so I said I’d come hahaha I’m a joiner, I guess! And I hadn’t heard this group, but it’s great I’m swinging like it’s 1970 again if this was a floor, I’d grab my knees and go like this and sway just like I did in college,” O’Shea said.

“Well, I’ve seen voodoo daddy probably 40 years ago, maybe 30, but it’s been quite a while, and they are excellent,” Linda said.

If you can’t tell, there was a lot of fun in the air in downtown Fort Myers for the concert.

The concert was free to attend.