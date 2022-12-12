5 injured by three vehicle crash on Airport Pulling Rd.

COLLIER COUNTY
Several people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Airport Pulling Road North Monday evening.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, five people are reported injured from the crash, and one was transported by Med Flight as a trauma alert.
All northbound lanes on Airport Pulling Rd. are closed just south of the intersection with Pine Ridge Road.
WINK News will update this story when more information is known.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.